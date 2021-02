Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media

MILFORD — In anticipation of the pending snowstorm Feb. 18, Mayor Ben Blake has declared a snow emergency. Alternate side of the street parking is in effect from Thursday morning to 8 a.m. Saturday Feb. 20.

Vehicles parked on city roads should be parked on the even number side on Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday, then moved to the odd number side until 8 a.m. Saturday. Off-street parking should be used wherever possible.