ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama mayor who is seeking a seat on the utility-regulating Public Service Commission was jailed on a charge of domestic violence, records show Tuesday.

Tallassee Mayor John Randal Hammock, 47, was in the Baldwin County Jail with bail set at $20,000 following his arrest Saturday morning by Orange Beach police on a charge of domestic violence with strangulation, jail records showed. A booking photo showed he had what appeared to be a black eye.