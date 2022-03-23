Massachusetts top court suspends judge over unwanted contact

BOSTON (AP) — The highest court in Massachusetts indefinitely suspended a judge without pay on Wednesday after finding that he groped a court employee during a conference in 2019, then lied about his conduct by saying it was unintentional contact.

Probate and Family Court Judge Paul M. Sushchyk was suspended “for a reasonable time to permit the executive and legislative branches to consider, if they wish, whether he should retain his judicial office," the Supreme Judicial Court said in its ruling, which upheld a decision by the Commission on Judicial Conduct.