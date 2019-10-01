Massachusetts reports more vaping-related illnesses

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts public health officials are reporting five more confirmed or probable cases of vaping-associated lung illnesses, bringing the state total to 10.

The state Department of Public Health announced Monday that half of the 10 cases are in patients under the age of 20. Seven of the 10 are in women.

Vaping THC, the active ingredient found in marijuana, was reported in half of the 10 cases, while vaping THC and nicotine were reported in four of the 10 cases.

The state has received 83 reports of suspected vaping-related pulmonary cases since Sept. 11.

Gov. Charlie Baker last week announced a public health emergency and a four-month statewide ban on sales of all vaping products in Massachusetts.