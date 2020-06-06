Massachusetts closer to reopening; centenarian buried in RI

A look at coronavirus-related developments around New England on Saturday.

MASSACHUSETTS

Massachusetts public health officials are reporting a “positive trend” in several categories they are using to monitor the coronavirus pandemic as the governor prepares to announce when the state will advance to the next phase of reopening.

Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders planned a briefing Saturday afternoon.

The Department of Public Health moved the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations into “positive trend” status for the first time on Friday. The state already reported that testing capacity and the rate of tests that come back positive were on a positive trajectory.

___

RHODE ISLAND

A 100-year-old Rhode Island woman whose life was claimed by COVID-19 has been laid to rest next to her husband, who died from the disease several weeks earlier, also at age 100.

Because of the pandemic, only 10 loved ones were on hand to say goodbye when Jill Caldarone was buried Tuesday next to her husband, Bill, who was the state's oldest Marine when he died, the Providence Journal reported.

At age 92, Jill Caldarone chronicled their lives in a book, “Bill and Jill from Federal Hill.” She was a master gardener and real estate agent. Her husband served in World War II and Korea.

Their youngest son, Ron, 72, told the Providence Journal that the statistics from the pandemic don’t tell the full story.

“My father and mother weren’t just numbers," he said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and lead to death.

___

MAINE

Ridership for the Maine State Ferry Service has dropped more than 50% since the state confirmed its first case of the virus in March.

Ferry service officials also expect ridership to be down for much of the summer, typically the busiest time of the year. On Memorial Day weekend, passenger traffic was down 57% and vehicle traffic was down 33%.

“It is what it is. We’re in the middle of a pandemic,” Maine State Ferry Service Manager Mark Higgins, told the Bangor Daily News.

The decline in revenue will be offset by $2 million in federal funding that the service recently received through the CARES Act, officials said.

___

NEW HAMPSHIRE

New Hampshire is expanding curbside pickup at state liquor stores during the pandemic.

The curbside and in-store pickup program started last month at the Hampton store on Interstate 95 North and the Interstate 93 North store in Hooksett last month. It was expanded to the southbound stores in those towns this week, and will be offered in Pembroke, Manchester and Londonderry starting Thursday.

___

VERMONT

The town of Brattleboro is taking steps to make it easier for downtown businesses to provide outdoor service amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Select Board this week authorized the town manager to assign “parklets” to businesses for areas for dining and drinking, the Brattleboro Reformer reported. Parklets are spaces traditionally used for parking that are turned into outdoor seating.

The board approved buying barriers and setting up as many as 12 such areas. Also, the town clerk is now allowed to issue outside alcohol consumption permits, which the board traditionally handled.

“We’re making strong, definitive action during a pandemic to support local businesses and also might make downtown cooler than it already is,” said board member Ian Goodnow.