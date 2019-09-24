Massachusetts Gov. Baker: 4 month ban on vaping products

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is declaring a public health emergency and ordering a four-month temporary ban on all vaping products in the state.

The Republican governor made the announcement Tuesday amid growing concern about the health effects of vaping products, including a number of deaths.

Earlier this month, Massachusetts health officials began mandating the collection of data on potential cases of lung disease related to the use of electronic cigarettes and vaping.

As of Tuesday, the administration said 61 cases of suspected vaping-related illnesses in Massachusetts have been reported to the state Department of Public Health.

Three confirmed cases and two probable cases of vaping-associated pulmonary disease in Massachusetts have already been reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The rest are pending further clinical analysis.