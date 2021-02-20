Maryland police reform would repeal officer job protections BRIAN WITTE, Associated Press Feb. 20, 2021 Updated: Feb. 20, 2021 9:48 a.m.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Every Wednesday, for 395 weeks, Tawanda Jones has held a vigil to protest the death of her brother, Tyrone West, who died after a struggle with Baltimore police in 2013.
Jones' protests used to take place on the streets of Baltimore, but since the pandemic, she has moved her activism online, where she recently waited late into the night to testify in support of an effort to create greater police accountability in Maryland.