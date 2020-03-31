Maryland opening drive-thru virus test sites at 3 locations

A medical worker wearing protective equipment set up signs to screen people referred by doctors for COVID-19 testing in a parking lot of FedEx Field, Monday, March 30, 2020, in Landover, Md. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Amid a rising number of coronavirus cases, Maryland announced on Tuesday that it will be officially opening three drive-thru testing sites for residents who are symptomatic or at high risk of complications from COVID-19.

Starting Wednesday, the tests were going to be offered at three vehicle emissions testing sites in Anne Arundel, Charles and Harford counties, Gov. Larry Hogan said in a news release. He said the state was not sufficiently equipped to expand the testing to those not experiencing symptoms.

“Like every other state in the nation, we simply do not have enough testing supplies," Hogan said. "We need to use our resources wisely.”

The state health department reported three more virus-related deaths since the weekend, bringing the state's total to 18. Health officials have reported at least 1,660 confirmed cases of the virus, with 247 of those reported since Monday. The tests of nearly 15,000 people have come back negative and 53 patients have been released from isolation.

To be eligible for the drive-thru testing, people will need to meet testing criteria as determined by a licensed health care provider, get an order for testing from a provider and register online and make an appointment.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

