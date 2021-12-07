Maryland lawmakers override immigrant detention bill veto

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland General Assembly voted Tuesday to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a measure that bans local jails from being paid by the federal government to detain people on immigration matters in Maryland. Separately, the House approved a new congressional map in a special session on redistricting, sending it to the Senate.
The House and Senate, which are controlled by Democrats, also overrode the Republican governor’s veto of a bill that requires state employees to deny inspection of records or use of facial recognition technology by any federal agency seeking to enforce immigration law unless provided with a valid warrant.