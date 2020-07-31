Maryland county targets big parties to limit spread of virus

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Maryland's Prince George’s County is targeting large gathering at private homes because a rise in coronavirus cases is linked to recent parties.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that new cases in Prince George's County began to rise after the July 4 holiday weekend.

County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks said the new infections were driven in large part by family gatherings and parties. The county recorded 909 new cases the week of July 12 to July 18. There were 581 new cases the week of June 28 to July 4.

Alsobrooks said that contact tracing statewide has shown that 44 percent of new infections are among people who have been at family gatherings. She said that 23 percent reported having been at a house party.

At least one private home has already been barred from having parties after neighbors said hundreds of people were gathering at pool parties.

“No more parties with hundreds of people in attendance,” Alsobrooks said.

She said that people who have gatherings of more than 100 people could be charged with a misdemeanor.