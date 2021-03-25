Maryland Senate votes for $50B plan to balance state budget

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate unanimously approved a plan Thursday to balance the state budget during the next fiscal year, with enormous help from the federal government to respond to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lawmakers in both parties used words like “stunning” and “unique” to describe how federal aid reshaped an ominous budget quandary last year into the ability to address projected deficits through fiscal year 2024. The state's revenues also held up better than initially expected shortly after the pandemic began.