Milford group's Thanksgiving dinner tradition returns in-person

MILFORD — After a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic, Mary Taylor Memorial Missions is once again sponsoring Thanksgiving dinner — a gathering of food and hope that had been a holiday tradition for over a decade prior to the shutdowns.
Mary Taylor Memorial Missions, a division of Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church in Milford, has sponsored Thanksgiving dinner at Beth-El Center for the past 15 years. Rachel Merva, the missions committee chair, said such missions are important to the church because they strive to help people in the local community and beyond.