  • Dave and Christine Cummings. Photo: Contributed Photo.

    Dave and Christine Cummings.

    Dave and Christine Cummings.

    Photo: Contributed Photo.
Photo: Contributed Photo.
Image 1 of / 3

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 3

Dave and Christine Cummings.

Dave and Christine Cummings.

Photo: Contributed Photo.

Last May, married couple of 55 years and Subway restaurant guests since 1965 Christine and Dave Cummings embarked on an RV cross-country trip to visit family in Connecticut from their current home in California.

Finding $77 as she packed, Christine knew exactly how she should spend the extra cash. She stopped at her local Subway to purchase eleven $7 gift cards to give away for what she called “Subway a Day Across the USA.”

From Arizona to Texas, Missouri to Michigan, and beyond, Christine and Dave gave strangers across the country $7 Subway gift cards while enjoying Subway sandwiches themselves.