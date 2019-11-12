Married couple pays it forward with Subway gift cards

Dave and Christine Cummings. Dave and Christine Cummings. Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Married couple pays it forward with Subway gift cards 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Last May, married couple of 55 years and Subway restaurant guests since 1965 Christine and Dave Cummings embarked on an RV cross-country trip to visit family in Connecticut from their current home in California.

Finding $77 as she packed, Christine knew exactly how she should spend the extra cash. She stopped at her local Subway to purchase eleven $7 gift cards to give away for what she called “Subway a Day Across the USA.”

From Arizona to Texas, Missouri to Michigan, and beyond, Christine and Dave gave strangers across the country $7 Subway gift cards while enjoying Subway sandwiches themselves.