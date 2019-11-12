https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/Married-couple-pays-it-forward-with-Subway-gift-14828465.php
Married couple pays it forward with Subway gift cards
Photo: Contributed Photo.
Last May, married couple of 55 years and Subway restaurant guests since 1965 Christine and Dave Cummings embarked on an RV cross-country trip to visit family in Connecticut from their current home in California.
Finding $77 as she packed, Christine knew exactly how she should spend the extra cash. She stopped at her local Subway to purchase eleven $7 gift cards to give away for what she called “Subway a Day Across the USA.”
From Arizona to Texas, Missouri to Michigan, and beyond, Christine and Dave gave strangers across the country $7 Subway gift cards while enjoying Subway sandwiches themselves.
View Comments