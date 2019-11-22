Maroney visits Beth-El Center, encourages Thanksgiving donations

State Senator James Maroney (D-Milford) visited the Beth-El Center on Friday, Nov. 22. The senator recently highlighted the Beth-El Center in his small business and nonprofit spotlight video series, which is shared to constituents via email and social media. To watch the video visit facebook.com/SenatorJamesMaroney/videos/512589519472521/. Sen. Maroney said the Beth-El Center is doing great work in the community.

“I encourage all who can to stop by the Beth-El Center and make a donation this holiday season,” said Sen. Maroney. “If you cannot make it to the Beth-El Center, there are many places in Milford, Orange, West Haven and Woodbridge receiving donations for families in need.”

The Beth-El Center is looking for the following items: paper lunch bags, sandwich bags and napkins; juice boxes; granola and pudding; spices; salad dressing; mayonnaise, ketchup and mustard; sugar; powdered drinks; coffee; grated cheese; hand soap and hand sanitizer.

The Beth-El Center provides support services and advocacy to combat homelessness and hunger within the Greater Milford area. The Beth-El Center boasts a 34-bed homeless shelter, food service programs and offers individuals, families and veterans long-term solutions to help them reclaim their lives. They also provide a “No Freeze Shelter,” for those in need during frigid winter evenings and a soup kitchen supported through individual volunteers and community groups.