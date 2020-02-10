Maroney to hold coffee and conversation

State Senator James Maroney (D-Milford) is holding a coffee and conversation session in West Haven. The senator will be joined by state Representative Dorinda Borer (D-West Haven) at the Elm Diner on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 8-9 a.m. to discuss pertinent constituent issues.

Legislative session has begun, and state lawmakers Sen. Maroney and Rep. Borer are eager to discuss policy and constituent concerns and ideas as well as share their policy priorities. For those who cannot attend the coffee and conversation session, the senator can also be reached at senatedems.ct.gov/maroney-contact and Rep. Borer can be reached at housedems.ct.gov/InYourOpinion.asp.