Maroney’s Military to Machinist signed into law

State Senator James Maroney’s legislation to establish a Military to Machinist Program was signed into law Aug. 29 by Governor Ned Lamont at the West Haven Veterans Museum and Learning Center.

Maroney’s bill was one of three new laws adopted with the intention of expanding the ability of veterans to access certain state services and provide assistance after they have returned to civilian life.

The Military to Machinist Program, which Maroney authored and led passage of, will establish certain job training programs to assist veterans with the skills needed to obtain jobs in advanced manufacturing and other related positions. The other pieces of legislation signed into law expand eligibility for veterans to receive certain state benefits; and provide greater property tax relief for veterans.

Maroney (D-Milford) who is also co-chair of the Veteran’s Affair Committee, said these pieces of legislation are a show of gratitude for what the state’s veterans have sacrificed.

“As co-chair of the Veteran’s Affairs Committee, I am pleased to see these important bills be signed into law,” said Maroney. “The Military to Machinist Program is a piece of legislation I authored, led passage of and am incredibly excited about. This law will assist veterans in making the often times challenging transition from military to civilian life easier and rewarding. In addition to helping our state’s courageous heroes, we are also strengthening the advanced manufacturing industry with committed, hard-working and intelligent veterans to join their strong and successful workforce. I am eager to see all the ways in which this will benefit our state’s heroes, who have sacrificed so much for our state and our country.”

Gov. Lamont thanked the co-chairs and ranking members of the General Assembly’s Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, who played integral roles in advocating for the bills throughout the legislative process and getting them approved so that he could sign them into law. State Rep. Dorinda Borer (D-West Haven), who is co-chair of the committee with Maroney, agreed with Maroney that these laws will have a positive effect on the lives of veterans and their families.

“Connecticut service members deserve support from the communities they worked so hard to protect,” Borer said in a press release issued by Maroney’s office. “The passage of these measures, which provide economic relief for our veterans, have been a long time coming and I am honored to have helped lead the charge in turning these ideas into policy.”