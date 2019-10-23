Maroney releases statement in response to offensive social media comments

State Senator James Maroney

State Senator James Maroney (D-Milford) released the following statement in response to recent offensive Facebook comments targeting state Senator Cathy Osten (D-Sprague) and New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart, a Republican. A recent Facebook post by the Connecticut GOP alleging Sen. Osten drove over a lawn while campaigning for re-election of her hometown of Sprague led to threats of violence against her. In recent weeks, sexist and offensive comments have been levied against Mayor Stewart as well.

“There is no place in reasonable discourse for any of these comments,” said Sen. Maroney. “The comments directed toward my colleague, Senator Osten, threatened physical violence against her, including threats of shooting her. The sexist, offensive comments made toward Mayor Stewart ignore her political record and instead attack her personally. We need to do better. Our friends, families and neighbors deserve civility.”