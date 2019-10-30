Maroney hosts forum on winter heating program

State Senator James Maroney will be hosting a Winter Heating Program Informational Forum at the Milford Senior Center on Monday, Nov. 4, at 1 p.m. with state Representative Kim Rose and representatives from Team Inc. and the State Department of Social Services.

They will discuss the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) and other programs to help lower income individuals and seniors heat their homes and save money.

The CEAP is designed to help offset the winter heating costs of Connecticut’s lower income households, specifically those households whose income falls at or below 60 percent of the state median income.