Maroney hosts affordable Internet access forum at West Haven Senior Center
Published
State Senator James Maroney (D-Milford) hosted an affordable Internet access informational forum at the West Haven Senior Center on Thursday, Nov. 14. The senator was joined by representatives from Comcast who presented a demonstration on how seniors can use their voice activated television remotes and also informed seniors on how they can sign up for the Internet and cable program. They also discussed the Internet Essentials Program, which benefits low-income individuals.
