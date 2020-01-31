  • State Senator James Maroney (D-Milford) held a community conversation at the High Plains Community Center in Orange on Thursday, Jan. 30 to discuss his legislative priorities heading into the legislative session which begins on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Photo: Contributed Photo

    State Senator James Maroney (D-Milford) held a community conversation at the High Plains Community Center in Orange on Thursday, Jan. 30 to discuss his legislative priorities heading into the legislative session which begins on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

    less

    State Senator James Maroney (D-Milford) held a community conversation at the High Plains Community Center in Orange on Thursday, Jan. 30 to discuss his legislative priorities heading into the legislative

    ... more
    Photo: Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

State Senator James Maroney (D-Milford) held a community conversation at the High Plains Community Center in Orange on Thursday, Jan. 30 to discuss his legislative priorities heading into the legislative session which begins on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

less

State Senator James Maroney (D-Milford) held a community conversation at the High Plains Community Center in Orange on Thursday, Jan. 30 to discuss his legislative priorities heading into the legislative

... more
Photo: Contributed Photo