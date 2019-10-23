Maroney encourages residents to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Today, state Senator James Maroney (D-Milford) is urging residents in the community to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 26. Residents are asked to drop off unused or old prescription drugs to assist in the fight against prescription drug and opioid abuse. Last year, nearly 10 million Americans misused prescription drugs and the majority of those drugs were obtained from family and friends.

“National Prescription Drug Take Back Day provides residents with an opportunity to remove unused prescription drugs from their medicine cabinet and improve the public safety and health of our community,” said Sen. Maroney. “Opioid addiction has touched many families across the country. It is all of our responsibilities to do all we can to prevent those from becoming afflicted with this addiction, and additionally to not place those in recovery in positions where they could fall victim to this addiction again.”

The senator recently shot a video at the Milford Police Department (MPD) discussing the benefits of participating in this important day. A link to the video is included in this release. MPD Lieutenant Brian Rojee said he strongly encourages individuals to take part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

“We are extremely honored and proud of our partnerships with the Milford Prevention Council and the DEA for this event,” said Lt. Rojee. “As Police Officers, we are always most concerned with solving underlying problems that plague our communities. The issue of prescription drug abuse is no different and has affected so many of us in one way or another. This event offers a convenient and safe way for us to utilize partnerships with our community and those agencies to have a positive impact at the root of the issue.”

Prescription drugs can be dropped off at the following locations:

Milford Police Department

Milford Senior Center

Orange Police Department

Orange CVS

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Video with Sen. Maroney link: Maroney Drug Take Back 2019.mov.