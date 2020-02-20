Maroney applauds success of career assistance program

State Senator James Maroney (D-Milford) released the following statement applauding the success of the Career Assistance Program to support those displaced by recent layoffs at Subway Headquarters in Milford.

“Switching jobs or careers is never easy, especially in such abrupt circumstances like the one these men and women are facing,” said Sen. Maroney. “I am here to help and assist these hard-working folks find work and extend my gratitude to Milford Mayor Ben Blake, the city of Milford, Department of Labor, and the Workforce boards for working tirelessly to ensure those impacted by the Subway layoffs can get back to work.”

Yale, Amazon, the city’s police department, and several other companies were represented at the Career Assistance Program held Feb. 20, at the Parsons Memorial Gymnasium. For three hours, prospective employees had the opportunity to meet with the company representatives present and drop off their resumes.