Maroney and Rose hold ‘Coffee and Conversation’ Thursday

State Senator James Maroney (D-Milford) and State Rep. Kim Rose (D-Milford) will meet with constituents at a ‘Coffee and Conversation’ session Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Milford Diner, 886 Bridgeport Ave., in Milford, from 8 to 9 a.m.

Those planning to attend are asked to bring school supplies for the United Way of Milford’s Back-To-School Supply Drive which runs through Thursday.

All donations go to local students. The United Way is looking for crayons, glue sticks, composition notebooks, college ruled paper, pens, pencils, folders and more. All items are welcome. The United Way of Milford, located on 20 Evergreen Ave., is also a drop-off location.