Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, following declines overseas, as investors become more worried about the economic outlook.

Technology companies and banks led the way lower in the first few minutes of trading Wednesday. Microsoft gave up 1% and JPMorgan Chase lost 1.3%.

Johnson & Johnson rose 2.5% after the health care giant announced that it had it had reached an agreement worth more than $20 million with two Ohio counties over the opioids crisis.

The S&P 500 fell 24 points, or 0.9%, to 2,914.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 237 points, or 0.9%, to 26,327. The Nasdaq fell 79 points, or 1%, to 7,829.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.62%.