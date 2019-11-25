Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as traders welcomed new signs of progress in trade talks between the U.S. and China.

Technology and health care companies made some of the biggest gains in early trading Monday.

Intel climbed 1.4% and Merck climbed 1.2%.

Several stocks were moving on deal news. Tiffany jumped 5.7% after French luxury company LVMH agreed to buy it for $16.2 billion.

TD Ameritrade rose 3.4% after rival discount broker Charles Schwab agreed to take it over for $26 billion.

The S&P 500 rose 12 points, or 0.4%, to 3,122.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92 points, or 0.3%, to 27,971. The Nasdaq added 54 points, or 0.6%, to 8,575.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.76%.