Markets Right Now: Stocks fall as oil prices spike

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

Stocks are lower early Monday as oil prices spike following a weekend attack on major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

The U.S. and international benchmarks for crude oil each rose around 10%. Shares of oil producers rose sharply, with ConocoPhillips gaining 6.5%.

Companies in fuel-dependent industries fell. American Airlines dropped 4.5% and Royal Caribbean Cruises slipped 2.7%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 88 points, or 0.3%, to 27,130. The index has risen for eight consecutive days.

The S&P 500 is down 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,999. The Nasdaq fell 38 points, or 0.5%, to 8,137.

Bonds rose after a recent sell-off. The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped to 1.86% from 1.90% Friday. That hurt bank stocks, with Citigroup dropping 1.2%.