BOSTON (AP) — A public marker to remember the enslaved Africans forced to journey across the ocean to toil in the Americas is being formally dedicated Sunday on Boston’s downtown waterfront.

The Middle Passage Port Marker was installed last October at the end of Long Wharf looking out onto Boston Harbor. It is meant to acknowledge Boston's history of slavery and honor the Africans who were forced into the the transatlantic voyage known as the Middle Passage.