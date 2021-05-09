Marker honoring Georgia lynching victim installed in Atlanta TYLER ESTEP, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution May 9, 2021 Updated: May 9, 2021 2:38 p.m.
1 of5 People gather to watch the installation of a historical marker that tells the story of the lynching of Porter Flournoy Turner in Atlanta's Druid Hills community, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Porter Turner was lynched near the area in August 1945. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Alyssa Pointer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 D. E. Smith, right, chair of the DeKalb Remembrance Project, which operates within the DeKalb County NAACP, receives a hug from Druid Hill resident Schaune Griffin, following a short ceremony to erect a historical marker for Porter Flournoy Turner, who was lynched in 1945, in Atlanta's Druid Hills community, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Both women participated in getting the marker installed. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Alyssa Pointer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 A historical marker that tells the story of the lynching of Porter Flournoy Turner is installed in Atlanta's Druid Hills community, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Porter Turner was lynched near the area in August 1945. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Alyssa Pointer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
ATLANTA (AP) — Before Porter Flournoy Turner was lynched — stabbed in the chest and back by members of the Ku Klux Klan — he was a Black boy from tiny Greensboro, Georgia.
He was a farm laborer from an early age but, by his mid-20s, had made the move 75 miles west to Atlanta. He started a family, with a wife and two sons. He worked hard, 60 hours a week as a mechanic and porter plus nights driving a taxi.
Written By
TYLER ESTEP, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution