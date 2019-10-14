Marion expanding airport runway, improving lights

MARION, Iowa (AP) — Work has begun to expand the airport runway in the Cedar Rapids suburb of Marion.

The Gazette reports a groundbreaking ceremony was held last week for the $1.7 million project.

The work will widen the runway from 23 to 60 feet, meeting the standards of a basic service airport. And additional $400,000 is being spent to replace lighting.

The project is being funded by a $424,000 grant from the Iowa Department of Transportation and city bonds.

The city also plans to make improvements to signage, the parking areas and other parts of the airport.

