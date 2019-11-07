Maren Sanchez Home Foundation presents HERself Defense class

The Maren Sanchez Home Foundation presents HERself Defense class on Sunday, Nov. 17, from noon-2 p.m., at Fighting Arts Academy, Milford. The Maren Sanchez Home Foundation presents HERself Defense class on Sunday, Nov. 17, from noon-2 p.m., at Fighting Arts Academy, Milford. Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Maren Sanchez Home Foundation presents HERself Defense class 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Maren Sanchez Home Foundation presents HERself Defense class on Sunday, Nov. 17, from noon-2 p.m., at Fighting Arts Academy, 333 Quarry Rd., Milford.

This free two-hour self-defense course is led by Mixed Martial Arts champion “Notorious” Nick Newell. Mothers and daughters (girls and young women age 12 and up) can learn skills to defend themselves in dangerous situations. A cadre of MMA fighters will stand in to simulate real-life adversaries and provide training for real-life situations.

RSVP to maria@marensanchezhomefoundation.org or 860-483-6043.