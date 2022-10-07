Marcos Jr. reaffirms US ties in first 100 days of presidency JIM GOMEZ and JOEAL CALUPITAN, Associated Press Oct. 7, 2022 Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 3:15 a.m.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been reaffirming ties with the United States in a key turnaround from the often-hostile demeanor his predecessor displayed toward Manila’s treaty ally.
Marcos Jr., who marks his 100th day in office Saturday, inherited daunting problems at home, including a coronavirus pandemic-battered economy, soaring inflation, unemployment and mounting foreign and domestic debt, in addition to longstanding poverty and decades-old insurgencies.
Written By
JIM GOMEZ and JOEAL CALUPITAN