Marcos Jr proclaimed next Philippine president with huge win JIM GOMEZ, Associated Press May 25, 2022 Updated: May 25, 2022 7:11 a.m.
Philippines President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., center, raises hands with Senate President Miguel Zubiri, left, and House speaker Lord Allan Velasco after his proclamation by the National Board of Canvassers on Wednesday May 25, 2022 at the House of Representatives, Quezon City, Philippines.
Police disperse activists protesting against the upcoming proclamation of presidential frontrunner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and running mate Sara Duterte, daughter of the current president, during a rally at the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines on Wednesday May 25, 2022.
Police block activists protesting the upcoming proclamation of presidential frontrunner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos and running mate Sara Duterte, daughter of the current president, during a rally at the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City, Metro Manila.
Activists protest against presidential frontrunner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos and running mate Sara Duterte, daughter of the current president, during a rally at the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines on Wednesday. May 25, 2022.
Police block activists protesting the upcoming proclamation of presidential frontrunner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos and running mate Sara Duterte, daughter of the current president, during a rally at the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City, Metro Manila.
Activists burn masks of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and running mate Sara Duterte, daughter of the current president, during a rally at the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City, metro Manila, Philippines on Wednesday. May 25, 2022.
Activists protest against presidential frontrunner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos and running mate Sara Duterte, daughter of the current president, during a rally at the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines on Wednesday. May 25, 2022.
Activists protest against presidential frontrunner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos and running mate Sara Duterte, daughter of the current president, during a rally at the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines on Wednesday. May 25, 2022.
An activist raises her hands as police disperse their group during a rally against presidential frontrunner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos and running mate Sara Duterte, daughter of the current president, during a rally at the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines on Wednesday. May 25, 2022.
President-elect Ferdinand 'Bong" Marcos Jr., 3rd from left, poses beside, from left, Senate President Vicente Sotto III, Imelda Marcos, Maria Louise Marcos, House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco and Irene Marcos during his proclamation ceremony at the House of Representatives, Quezon City, Philippines on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Marcos Jr. was proclaimed the next president of the Philippines by a joint session of Congress Wednesday in an astonishingly huge electoral triumph 36 years after his father was ousted as a brutal dictator by a pro-democracy uprising.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was proclaimed the next president of the Philippines by a joint session of Congress on Wednesday following a landslide election triumph 36 years after his dictator father was ousted in a pro-democracy uprising.
The Senate and House of Representatives also declared that his separately elected vice presidential running mate, Sara Duterte, had won by a wide margin. She is the daughter of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, whose turbulent six-year term ends on June 30.