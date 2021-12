OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials say that many of the sickest COVID-19 patients who are filling up the state's hospitals are now unvaccinated younger adults instead of older individuals.

The number of people hospitalized in Nebraska with the virus continues to climb this fall, and it hit 555 on Tuesday, which is the highest it has been since last winter. Hospital officials say a growing number of the people hospitalized in the state are now adults between the ages of 18 and 40.