Manhunt underway for escaped inmate who killed a coworker

MONROE, La. (AP) — Several law enforcement agencies on Thursday searched for an inmate on a work release detail who stabbed and killed a co-worker at the job site and fled, state corrections officials said.

Bruce Causey, 48, who is serving time at a facility in Union Parish for three charges including attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine and second-degree battery, stabbed a man at Foster Farms in Farmerville, Louisiana, the state Department of Corrections said in a news release. The man, whose name was not released, died from his injuries, said Ken Pastorick, a department spokesperson.

Causey was last seen in Monroe around 11 a.m., he said. Farmerville is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) from Monroe.

Causey has been serving his time at the work release facility since March 1, 2021, the department said. He was scheduled for release on Sept. 9 with a pending parole hearing scheduled for May 12, Pastorick said.

Anyone with information on Causey's whereabouts is asked to contact the Union Parish Sheriff's Office or law enforcement in their area.