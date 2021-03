INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Callers in northern Indiana’s 219 and 574 telephone area codes will soon be required to dial with 10 digits, rather than seven, when making local phone calls.

Beginning April 24, callers in the 219 or 574 area codes should use 10 digits whenever placing local calls. Seven-digit dialing will still be completed until Oct. 24 to give people time to adjust to the new dialing pattern and make any required system changes before 10-digit dialing becomes mandatory.