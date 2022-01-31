Mandate to vaccinate New Orleans schoolchildren kicking in REBECCA SANTANA, Associated Press Jan. 31, 2022 Updated: Jan. 31, 2022 4:24 p.m.
1 of20 Medical Assistant Micah Dubose, left, and Sandra Castro, right vaccinate a squirming 3rd grader Hailey McDonald, 8 at KIPP Believe Charter School in New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Students in New Orleans will be required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Feb. 1 as the city becomes one of the first big districts in the country to implement a vaccine requirement to go to school. Ted Jackson/AP Show More Show Less
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — As school systems across the U.S. struggle to keep classrooms open amid the pandemic, New Orleans is set to become the nation's first major district to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for children 5 and up, though state regulations will allow parents to opt out easily.
Ahead of Tuesday's deadline, many schools in the city have been holding vaccination events, including one at KIPP Believe school.
