Manchin dismisses critics, embraces 'hero and villain' role LEAH WILLINGHAM, Associated Press Aug. 19, 2022 Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 5:03 p.m.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin said he pays no attention to criticism or campaign donations when making decisions about what's best for West Virginia.
Sounding somewhat exasperated when asked whether the dramatic bump in campaign contributions he's received from oil and gas interests in recent months influenced his voting, the conservative Democrat said no.
