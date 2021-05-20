Skip to main content
News

Man with explosives meant for BLM protesters gets probation

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis man has been sentenced to probation after admitting to charges that he made grenades and other explosives meant to target protesters, the Black Lives Matter movement and others.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 26-year-old Cameron Swoboda of St. Peters received a seven-year suspended sentence on Wednesday. He also was given credit for jail time served and placed on probation for five years. Conditions of his probation require mental health treatment and prohibit him from possessing guns.

Swoboda pleaded guilty May 12 to three felony counts of unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of an illegal weapon.

Last year, authorities seized explosive materials and emptied-out shotgun shells from Swoboda’s apartment in O’Fallon, Missouri, along with six altered grenades, a claymore-style mine created with a 3D printer and enhanced with BBs, and the makings of two pipe bombs.

Charging documents said Swoboda’s friends told police they were concerned that he was planning a “large-scale attack” on protesters and expressed his dislike for Blacks, Hispanics, the Black Lives Matter movement and criminal justice reform.