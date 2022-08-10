Man who performed illegal autopsies can't work in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies has been permanently banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution and fines, Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Wednesday.
Shawn Parcells, 42, who lived in Leawood and Topeka, was convicted in November of three felonies and three misdemeanors related to providing illegal autopsies in Wabaunsee County. He also pleaded guilty in May to one federal wire fraud charge related to the autopsies.