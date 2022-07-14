Man who helped torch police cruiser gets 3 years in jail

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man who poured a flammable liquid into a police cruiser during a night of violent unrest in Providence in the summer of 2020, turning a small fire into an inferno that turned the vehicle into a charred wreck, was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison.
Nicholas Scaglione, 32, expressed remorse at his hearing in the U.S. District Court in Providence, at which he was also sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay the Providence Police Department the $52,000 cost of the cruiser.