ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a man to 21 years in jail for firing a gun at a Humvee loaded with police officers during a standoff in Sauk Centre last year.

Stearns County Judge Matthew Engelking sentenced 28-year-old Ryan Timothy Kellen on March 30 on two counts of first-degree assault for use of deadly force against a police officer, the St. Cloud Times reported.