WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas father who reportedly played video games after fatally injuring one of his twin infant childre n has been sentenced to more than 26 years in prison.

Marlin Williams Jr., 25, was sentenced Thursday to 316 months in prison, television station KAKE reported. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to second-degree murder in the January 2020 death of his 2-month-old son, Marrell, and to three counts of aggravated battery for abusing the baby and his twin sister.