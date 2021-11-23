Man who broke into Eminem's house violates probation

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — A man twice convicted of breaking into homes owned by rapper Eminem is in legal trouble again after he violated his probation by failing to show up for a probation appointment and allegedly assaulting a mall security officer in the southeastern Michigan community of Taylor.

Matthew Hughes, 28, this week pleaded guilty to Macomb County Circuit Court for failing to show up for a September probation appointment but pleaded not guilty to the the assault charge, the Macomb Daily reported. He was being held in Macomb County Jail, according to the jail's website. The newspaper reported no details were available concerning the alleged assault.