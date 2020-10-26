Man suspected of Georgia killing arrested in Florida

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Florida police have arrested a man suspected of killing a southeast Georgia woman after breaking into her house.

Deputies arrested 44-year-old Lee Allen Mayhew on Friday in Lake City, hours after authorities say he shot and killed Bonnie Rushing at her home near Statesboro.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Capt. Todd Hutchens told the Statesboro Herald that Mayhew was driving Rushing’s car. Columbia County, Florida, deputies stopped Mayhew after Bulloch County officials notified them that Mayhew might be in the area.

Federal and Georgia officials had been searching for Mayhew, saying they believed he evaded capture on Thursday after a resident interrupted a burglary at a home near Statesboro. They says he killed Rushing on Friday after the search began.

Mayhew was already wanted by the U.S Marshals Service for federal firearms violations.

He was jailed in Florida without bail, awaiting extradition to Georgia. It's unclear if Mayhew has a lawyer to speak for him.