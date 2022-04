SEATTLE (AP) — A man has filed a lawsuit against King County and several corrections officers, alleging they fractured his spine when they knelt on his back and forcibly removed his clothing in jail.

Todd Jones, 53, filed the lawsuit in King County Superior Court last week, The Seattle Times reported. The lawsuit contends that while he was being held in King County Jail on April 21, 2019, he “suffered several acute fractures to his lumbar spine.”