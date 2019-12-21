Man struck, killed by Colorado light rail train

DENVER (AP) — A man was struck killed by a light rail train that travels between Denver and Golden, authorities said.

Witnesses reported seeing the man walking westbound on the tracks when he was hit by the train shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, according to the Golden Police Department.

The train had just left the Jefferson County government center. Its driver saw the man, blasted the train's horn and braked but was unable to stop before striking him, police said.

Golden Police and the RTD are investigating the death. The victim's identity was not immediately released.