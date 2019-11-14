Man stabbed several times in Milford

MILFORD — Police are investigating a stabbing on Oronoque Road Thursday morning.

Officer Michael Devito said two employees of Lindsay Transportation, 1125 Oronoque Road, got in a fight in the establishment’s parking lot.

The victim was stabbed several times in the hand and arm while seated in his vehicle, Devito said. He took himself to the hospital before police arrived.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived on scene, Devito said.

