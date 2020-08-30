Man shot to death while driving on California highway

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A motorist was hit by gunfire and killed while driving on a Southern California highway and investigators believe the shot came from another vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol responded Saturday evening to reports of gunshots on northbound Interstate 405 in the Seal Beach area, the Orange County Register reported.

Officers found a man in his mid-20s dead at the wheel of a Hyundai Elantra that had come to a rest against the center divider, said CHP Officer Duane Graham. The victim had suffered at least one gunshot wound, he said.

After the driver was shot, the Hyundai veered across lanes, colliding with a Honda Accord and then striking the divider, Graham said. The driver of the Accord was not hurt.

The shooter was believed to be driving a white Mercedes-Benz S-550 car, Graham said. He urged anyone with information to contact the highway patrol.

All northbound lanes of I-405 were closed for a time during the investigation.