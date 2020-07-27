Man shot near Massachusetts ice cream shop dies

REVERE, Mass. (AP) — A 20-year-old man shot near a Massachusetts ice cream shop later died, state police said.

The victim was shot just after 10 p.m. Sunday in front of the Twist and Shake ice cream shop in Revere, police said in an emailed statement.

The man was conscious when state troopers arrived at the scene, but he died at Massachusetts General Hospital, authorities said.

The preliminary investigation suggests the shooting followed an altercation, state police said.

The victim's name was not made public and no arrests were announced. No additional information was released and the shooting remains under investigation.