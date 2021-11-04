Man sentenced for migratory bird, firearm violations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Colchester man has been sentenced to a year in prison for federal migratory bird violations and unlawful possession of a firearm, federal prosecutors said.

The man pleaded guilty in 2019 to the illegal killing of a crow and woodcock without a license; illegal possession of a turkey vulture without a permit; and illegally possessing a shotgun after having previously been convicted of a felon, the Vermont U.S. attorney's office said. The three birds are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, prosecutor said. He was sentenced on Monday.